THE iconic shirt worn by England legend Gary Lineker in the famous 1990 World Cup semi-final is set to go under the hammer in Rayleigh.

Lineker donned the shirt for the game against West Germany, which Bobby Robson’s men lost in a nail-biting penalty shootout.

The shirt, which is signed by the now-Match of the Day presenter, is part of a huge football memorabilia lot, which is set to rake in more than £250,000.

The auction, to be held on Monday and Tuesday next week, is selling more than 1,000 items.

Alongside Lineker’s shirt will be a Manchester United shirt, signed by Bryan Robson, and a signed Bobby Charlton shirt, a replica of the one worn during England’s triumphant 1966 World Cup.

Boots belonging to the late Ray Wilkins, which were worn when he played for Manchester United, will also go under the hammer.

The auction, which will take place at Stacey’s Auctioneers, has been organised by Dave Alexander, the owner of Football Wanted, a football valuing firm.

Mr Alexander, from Wickford, said he’s never had an auction this large before.

The 51-year-old said: “I’ve been doing this all my life and I’ve never had an auction the size of this.

“The amount of money that will be generated is unprecedented too.

“We’re estimating that £250,000 will be made, but there’s loads of interest so I expect that number to rise.”

Mr Alexander added there’s special items to be sold that have generated interest and bids already. He said: “Bryan Robson’s iconic shirt has already been bid for £1,100 after starting at £300. The auction hasn’t even started yet.

“Lineker’s shirt came from a competition winner who met Lineker at White Hart Lane.

“Gazza’s vase for winning the best ever goal at Wembley is also on sale. That will get a lot of people talking.

“There’s also loads of pre-war programmes from Sheffield United that we’ve estimated at £95,000. That’s a huge amount of money.”

“There’s a lot of incredibly rare stuff being sold.

“It’s going to be the best yet.”

“£250,000 is a phenomenal amount for a football auction.

“The people I’ve bumped into this year have been incredible.”