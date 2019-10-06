COLIN the Caterpillar has gone all festive – and he’s part of Marks and Spencer’s Christmas food range launching this month.

With less than 100 days to go until December 25, the birthday cake favourite has been given a Santa Hat and various yuletide toppings and is yours for £10.

M&S has revealed 170 new products for its festive range, many of which will be available from September 25th – though those with a sweet tooth will have to wait a little longer to see Colin in shops.

This year the range includes a complete vegan Christmas meal and what M&S is calling the ‘Perfect Turkey’.

The full vegan Christmas dinner includes a plant protein centre piece, vegetables, roast potatoes, gravy, stuffing and ‘no pigs in duvets’.

Here’s some of the other treats you can get your hands on from as early as next week.

Sticky Toffee Trifle - Combining two all-time family favourite desserts to create an trifle with the flavours and crunch of a sticky toffee pudding.

Brie En Croute; the ultimate tear and share - needs no ‘dippers’ as pastry is the dipper- totally fool proof. Brie is wrapped in all butter puff pastry

New party food – M&S says it sells more party food than any other retailer with customers snapping up over seven million packs each year.This year the new canapes on the block are posh crumpets; Porcini &Truffle Crumpets and Pulled Ham Hock & Rarebit Crumpets

The Nutcracker Sandwich; a new vegan sandwich layering sweet potato, chestnut & cranberry roast, butternut squash, cranberry chutney, pistachios and caramelised pecans with an almond butter vegan mayo dressing.

Spanish Pigs in Blankets; These are spin on classic using specialist Spanish pancetta around chorizo sausage with a honey glaze

Truffle kerfuffle; M&S says its Truffle Mayo was so popular last Christmas that it will stay on shelves for the rest of the year, and this year it’s being joined by four new truffle products including Truffle Ketchup

Clementine Gin Liqueur Snow Globe; a festive clementine flavoured gin complete with edible 23 carat gold leaf pieces, which when the bottle is turned, float, creating a snow globe effect

This year, M&S has removed glitter from all of its greeting cards, wrapping paper, gift bags, calendars, crackers and flowers this Christmas.

And all its Christmas puddings have moved from black plastic into widely recyclable plastic bowls.