AFTER more than 106,000 passengers have now been flown home following the Thomas Cook collapse, more details have been revealed about refunds for future bookings.

The UK Civil Aviation Authority launched the largest peacetime repatriation on September 23 to bring more than 150,000 people back to the UK.

'Operation Matterhorn' has so far seen more than two-thirds of passengers returned home with around 94% of people flown back on the original days of their cancelled Thomas Cook flight.

The operation continues until this Sunday with nearly 1,000 flights planned in total.

But as the repatriation plan draws to a close, attention has now turned to refunds for future passengers.

For people who booked ATOL protected holidays with Thomas Cook that have been cancelled, the CAA is launching a new process for what is the biggest ATOL refund programme ever

Richard Moriarty, Chief Executive at the UK Civil Aviation Authority, said: “We are pleased with the first week of Operation Matterhorn, but as we start the second week of our flying programme we remain firmly focussed on the enormity of the challenge we still have to deliver.

"We have returned over one hundred thousand people to the UK, but there are still over 43,000 people on holiday abroad due to return on or before 6 October.

"The scale and complexity of this operation will inevitably cause some inconvenience and disruption and I would like to thank holidaymakers for bearing with us."

What's happening with refunds?

More than 360,000 ATOL protected future Thomas Cook holidays that have now been cancelled need to be refunded.

Those who have booked via direct debit will be among the first to get a refund.

Mr Moriarty added: "This will be three times larger than any refund programme we have managed before, and we are implementing new systems to enable us to process these refunds as quickly as possible.

"For around 100,000 bookings made by direct debit we hope to refund these within the next 14 days.

"Refunds of bookings made by other payment methods will take longer as we do not yet have all of the information we need from Thomas Cook."

How can I claim a refund?

Mr Moriarty added: "For these claims we will launch a new, simplified online system next Monday, 7 October, where consumers will be able to access an electronic refund form.

"We hope to pay refunds within 60 days of receiving a valid refund form.

"More information will be available on our website from 7 October.”

Thomas Cook customers can check a dedicated website for further information at thomascook.caa.co.uk.