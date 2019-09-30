X-FACTOR semi finalist Matt Linnen threw a cup of coffee and peanuts at a driver during a road rage incident.

Linnen, 30, of Westminster Drive, Westcliff, was handed a suspended jail sentence after being convicted of dangerous driving following the incident on the A1 in Lincolnshire.

The singer finished sixth in the 2017 competition, but lost his cool after he was cut up by Dominic Eaton while driving home after performing in the north-east.

The two were then involved in aggressive driving towards each other during which Linnen threw a coffee cup and then a packet of peanuts.

Andrew Scott, prosecuting, told Lincoln Crown Court that the incident started when Linnen was forced to brake sharply after being cut up and responded by gesticulating and shouting.

Their vehicles almost collided and Linnen threw the items at Eaton’s vehicle. Then the two cars crashed and left the road with Eaton’s vehicle rolling over.

Eaton, and a young child escaped injury as did Linnen.

Linnen denied dangerous driving as a result of the incident on 30 April 2018 but was convicted following a trial.

He was given a six-month jail sentence suspended for 12 months with 50 hours of unpaid work. He was banned from driving for a year and ordered to pay £1,400 prosecution costs.

Eaton, 38, of Sunningdale, Grantham, previously admitted dangerous driving. He was given an eight month jail suspended for two years with 100 hours of unpaid work. He was also banned from driving for two years and ordered to pay £170 costs.

Recorder William Harbage QC told them “It is only by the grace of God that nobody was hurt. The driving of both of you was appalling.”

Linnen told the jury that he was driving home from performing a charity gig when he was cut up by Eaton. He said he had to slam his brakes on to avoid a collision and added: “I put a thumbs up sarcastically in his direction.”

Linnen admitted throwing the coffee cup, adding: “I wanted to get out of the situation but being provoked I wasn’t thinking straight. I was worried about what he was doing and just wanted to get away.”

He said he overtook Eaton’s vehicle but it then began tailgating him and so he threw the peanuts out of the sunroof. Linnen accepted that it was “stupid” to throw the items out of his car but argued that his driving was careless rather than dangerous.