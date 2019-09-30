AN avid fundraiser will take on a marathon challenge before finishing with a firewalk... and the public are being encouraged to join him on the hot coals.

Dean Ovel has taken on countless challenges for Southend Hospital in the past, but taking on the firewalk in Priory Park wasn’t enough.

Instead, he plans to run 26.2 miles beforehand.

Firewalking is a relative walk in the park for the 43-year-old, who is no stranger to endurance and fitness tests, previously completing ten marathons in eight days, running in a hamster wheel for 24 hours and a rickshaw challenge – ferrying passengers along Southend seafront.

Dean, from Westcliff, said: “I have a long history with Southend Hospital as some of my family work there.

“They fixed my arm when it was broken and my children were born there.

“I am taking part in the fire-walking challenge because I want to support the work that the trust does to improve lives in our community.”

Dean will start his marathon in Southchurch Park, before finishing in Priory Park for the firewalk. Expert tuition will be by Firewalking, Guinness World Record holder, Scott Bell whose company, UK Firewalk, will manage the event.

Scott said: “I have been fire-walking for around 15 years and have one of the greatest jobs in the world. Why? Because I get to witness people transform from being apprehensive and concerned to a feeling of triumph and achievement.

“Also, they are normally walking on fire to raise funds for a cause that is close to their hearts or want to help an organisation that has helped them or their family.”

The ‘mind over matter’ firewalk challenge will take place on October 6 from 5.30pm.

Members of the public are being encouraged to join Dean, with an entry fee of £40.

Call 01702 385337 or email fundraising@southend.nhs.uk.