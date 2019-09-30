A LARGE amount of emergency services are present at Longbow flats, in Sherwood Way, Southend.

Armed police, the fire service and the ambulance service are all currently at the scene.

It is unclear as to what is happening at this stage, though reports suggest a hostage situation.

Aaron Chesham, an eye-witness, said: "I heard sirens around 2.30pm but I didn't think anything of it, but then I got a phone call from my friend saying there's all armed police and sniffer dogs round there so I went back round there to have a look."

He added: "I didn't realise it would be that bad, there was one police van and four armed response units, then the ambulances and fire engine turned up about ten minutes later.

"I also saw the police with their big red key. Apparently there's a hostage is what people are saying."

A spokesman for Essex Police, said: "We are currently on the scene of an ongoing incident in Southend.

"Officers are continuing to engage with a man inside a flat in Sherwood Way.

"We thank members of the public and local residents for their patience as we continue our enquiries."

A spokesman for the Ambulance Service, said: "We received a call from police at 2.18pm with reports of an ongoing incident in Sherwood Way, Southend.

"We sent the Hazardous Area Response Team and two ambulance officers."

Crews remain at the scene.