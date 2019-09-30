A woman has been charged with multiple offences after two RAF jets helped divert and escort a plane back to Stansted Airport.

Chloe Haines, 26, of Station Road in Loudwater, High Wycombe, has been charged with one count of assault and one count of recklessly or negligently acting in a manner likely to endanger an aircraft or persons inside.

She will appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 29 October.

It comes after a Jet2 flight, which was bound for Dalman, Turkey, returned to Stansted Airport with the help of the RAF on Saturday, June 22.

The incident caused the RAF jets to create a sonic boom which was heard by residents across East Anglia.

Essex Police said they had received 202 phone calls from across the county in one hour following the explosive sound at around 6.40pm.