Police are continuing to appeal for information after two joyriders rammed a dad's car as his two children sat in the back, sending it spinning into a barrier.

The pair, believed to be in their late teens or early twenties, began chasing the grey Audi A3 at around 9.15pm on September 15 after first bumping as it sat waiting at traffic lights at Laindon Link, Basildon.

The victim could see the two men - who were driving a silver Ford Focus - were laughing and allowed them to pass, Essex Police said.

A few minutes later, the Ford Focus got behind the victim's car again and carried on driving dangerously close, trying to ram it.

They chased the victim's car down Laindon Link and rammed it again, causing it to spin and hit a barrier.

The Ford Focus then fled the scene.

The driver of the Audi only got a partial reading of the Ford's number plate, which was EK13.

Anyone with information is asked to call Basildon CID on 101 quoting crime reference 42/148253/19.