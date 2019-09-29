A transgender woman was left distressed after a hate crime was reported in Chelmsford.

Police would like to talk to the two men pictured in connection to the incident.

Police received a call at around 9.55am on August 19 with reports that two men made comments to woman that caused alarm and distress as she walked in Sandford Road.

Anyone who recognises these men or has information about this incident should call Chelmsford Community Policing Team on 101 quoting crime reference 42/133250/19.

Anyone who has been the victim of a hate crime shoild contact police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.