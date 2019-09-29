A MOTORIST'S car was repeatedly rammed as he was driving with his two children.

The man was driving a grey Audi A3 and was waiting at traffic lights in Southernhay, Basildon, when another car - believed to be a silver Ford Focus - bumped into him from behind.

He could see two occupants in the car laughing, who he estimated were aged between late teens and early 20s, and allowed them to pass. Shortly afterwards the offending vehicle managed to get behind the victim’s car again and continued driving dangerously behind it.

Fearing for his safety he drove off at speed along Laindon Link and was followed.

The suspects continued to ram his car, causing it to spin and collide with a barrier. They then fled the scene.

The victim was able to give a partial reading of the vehicle registration, which was EK13. The incident happened between 9.15pm and 10pm on Sunday, September 15.

Anyone with information is asked to call Basildon CID on 101 quoting crime reference 42/148253/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.