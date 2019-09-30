SOUTHEND’S popular Sea-Life Adventure has revealed exciting plans for a new £686,000 expansion.

The seafront attraction will get a new attraction called Pangaea, creating a new home for dwarf crocodile Gizmo and friends as well as rescued freshwater fish and a beautiful collection of butterflies and birds.

Construction is already underway at Sealife Adventure, Eastern Esplanade, Southend.

The walk-through experience will be the latest addition to the £2million Wild expansion which has seen meerkats, large tortoises and crab eating macaques introduced,

Managing director Marc Miller said: “The building will create a climate and humidity controlled environment, as part of our new attraction.

“Pangaea will be a wonderful new attraction that will amaze our visitors at Wild, Sealife Adventure - which already houses a family of rescued monkeys, giant tortoises and large group of Meerkats, watch out though, there will also be many extra gigantic surprises in store.

“Pangaea is costing £680,000, which is part of our £2million development of the area Wild at Sealife Adventure.

“It will consist of an immersive tropical walkthrough adventure taking you back through time and nature, never been seen before by visitors to Southend.”

Mr Miller said the groundworks and main structure are almost complete and the total building time is about nine months.

He said the firm is looking to open the new attraction in early 2020.

The attraction is expected to not just boost visitor numbers at the centre but bring tourists to enjoy all Southend has to offer.

It has been named Pangaea Adventure to mark the step back in time.

Pangaea is the name of the super-continent before all our continents split up into the seven we know today. The centre will bring together the past and the future for people to enjoy.