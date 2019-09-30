AN ARMED gang smashed their way into a home before stealing screwdrivers and a laptop.

Police were called during the violent raid in Canterbury Avenue, Southend.

When officers arrived they found a giant machete and an airgun with the appearance of a pump action shotgun.

It is believed the burglars were armed with a crowbar but left with a limited haul and the other weapons may have already been inside the house.

It is feared the raid may be connected to drug gangs.

Southend councillor Martin Terry said: “It sounds like another aggravated burglary connected with the drug world, you have to ask why would someone keep these weapons in their home.

“I am glad police are clamping down on incidents like this.

“If it is connected to drugs it highlights how bad drugs are in our society when people feel that desperate to keep weapons like this at home.

Officers from the Southend community policing team took to social media to post about the find at the property.

Officers are also appealing for imformation about the burglary.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We are investigating following an aggravated burglary in Southend.

“We were called to Canterbury Avenue at around 12.40am on Wednesday September 25 with reports three men had forced their way into an address there.

“It was reported the men had a crowbar.

“A laptop, laptop accessories and screwdrivers were stolen.

“An imitation firearm and a knife were found at the address.

“If you saw anything, have any CCTV or dash cam footage, or have any other information please call us on 101 quoting incident 20 of 25 September.”