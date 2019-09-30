A MANHUNT was launched after a driver fled the scene of a crash on foot leaving a fellow motorist screaming in agony.

Eyewitness Robyn Carter described the crash in Royal Artillery Way, Southend, between a blue Ford Fiesta and silver BMW as police launched an appeal to find the runaway driver.

Ms Carter was driving behind the two cars when the crash happened.

She said: “I was behind the Ford with a young lady driver.

“The BMW driver put his foot down, coming off the roundabout and his car starting swerving, as the road was wet.

“He lost control and then he smashed into the Ford, which sent her up the verge into the tree.

“He then carried on going up the verge and through a sign, and then into a tree where his wheel rolled off into the road.

“As I got out I could hear the lady screaming and she dragged herself out of the car onto the floor.

“She was complaining of back pain.

“I got the whole incident on my dash cam.”

The driver of the BMW is believed to have run away.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service confirmed they attended the incident, which saw the road closed by police for the rest of the evening while the debris was cleared.

A spokesman said: “We were called at 6.58pm on September 24 with reports of a collision in Royal Artillery Way, Southend.

“We sent an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle.

“One person was taken to Southend University Hospital for further care.”

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We were called at around 6.55pm on Tuesday about a collision in Royal Artillery Way.

“We received information after two cars collided before one of the vehicles struck a tree.

“A woman was taken to hospital for her injuries.

“We received reports that one of the drivers ran from the scene and our enquiries are ongoing to locate him.”

The crash happened at 6.55pm on Tuesday, but details of the crash have only just emerged.

Anyone with information is asked to call Southend police station on 101 quoting incident 1084 of 24/09.