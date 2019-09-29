A BURGLAR who raided a pharmacy and then bit a passerby who asked him what he was doing has been jailed.

Andrew Whitten smashed into the Priory Pharmacy off East Hill, Colchester, by breaking the window.

He then grabbed a box full of medication from the store - which is run by Day Lewis - and tried to make his way off.

But a brave man walking by tried to stop him, but the 32-year-old responded by biting him.

Police were able to find Whitten shortly after the incident in March where he was in possession of the stolen drugs.

Whitten, of Queen Elizabeth Way, Colchester, admitted burglary and assault.

He was jailed for 16 months at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Investigating officer Det Con John Mason praised the man who was bitten for his bravery and revealed his team were trying to bring a Criminal Behaviour Order against Whitten which would limit where he could go.

He said: “Whitten made no attempt to hide that he was breaking into the pharmacy.

“He smashed the building’s window, grabbed boxes of medication and then assaulted a man who had witnessed his actions and had attempted to stop him.

"I'd like to thank this man for his bravery.

“It didn’t take our officers long to locate Whitten and arrest him with the stolen property.

“He has since been sent to jail and we continue to attempt to take further action against him after we applied to make Whitten subject of a Criminal Behaviour Order.

"A decision is still due to be made through the courts on whether the order is successful.”