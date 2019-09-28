A YOUNG girl was flown to hospital after slipping and impaling herself on railings.

The incident happened in Colchester Road, Wakes Colne, at 1.40pm on Saturday.

The youngster had impaled herself on the railings and fire crews from Colchester helped free her within 40 minutes.

Station manager Dan Partridge said: "Today's incident involved great team work between fire crews, paramedics and the Air Ambulance.

"Our crews were able to cut the railings and carefully to release the casualty to enable the ambulance service to attend to her and the Air Ambulance to quickly transport her from the scene."