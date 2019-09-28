A MOTORCYCLIST who was trapped underneath a refuse collection truck has suffered serious leg injuries, police have confirmed.

The man in his 20s was riding a Yamaha 125cc motorbike in Straight Road, Colchester, when the crash with the Colchester Council lorry occurred.

Firefighters lifted the truck off of the motorcyclist and he was taken to hospital.

Essex Police are now appealing for witnesses to the crash on Friday which happened shortly after 7.15am.

Picture - Luka Jane

A spokesman said: "This collision took place between the junctions of James Carter Road and Stoneleigh Park.

"The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, has been taken to hospital with serious lower leg injuries.

"We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or the movement of either vehicle on the lead up to the collision.

"We are keen to hear from motorists with dash cam footage, particularly a man who stated he had footage but drove away from the scene.

"Please call Stanway Road Policing Unit on 101 quoting incident 179 or 27/09 or report information online by visiting essex.police.uk.

A council spokesman said: “One of our refuse vehicles was involved in a collision and our thoughts are with everyone involved.

"We will be working closely with the emergency services during their investigations into the issue.”