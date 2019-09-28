POLICE have confirmed a man was found dead at a house.

The East of England Ambulance Service alerted Essex Police after the man was discovered in Serpentine Walk, Colchester, shortly before 4.30pm on Friday.

Residents reported seeing police, paramedics and forensic experts at the scene.

A spokesman for Essex Police said they were not treating the death as suspicious.

"We received a call from the ambulance service at around 4.25pm on Friday after a man was found dead within a property in Serpentine Walk, Colchester," he said.

"We attended the scene and the man’s death is being treated as non-suspicious.

"A file is being prepared for the coroner."