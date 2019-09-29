YOUNGSTERS across Essex thinking about going to grammar school are about to begin their preparation for the 11 Plus.

But parents might also need to hit the books after research by tuition provider Explore Learning showed that from more than 2,000 parents who had a go at an 11 Plus style test - the average correct score was just 54 per cent.

Parents were asked a range of questions covering grammar, verbal reasoning, non-verbal reasoning and mathematical reasoning to give them a taster of what primary school children undertake.

Head of curriculum learning Charlotte Gater, head of curriculum at Explore Learning says: “The quiz results show just how challenging the 11 Plus can be and why preparation is key.

"If you have never come across these style questions before it is difficult to know how to solve the problems.

"This is the challenge for lots of parents when trying to support their children in their preparation at home.

"At Explore Learning, we offer 11 Plus preparation courses as well as many resources online and sessions in centre specifically for parents, so they can help their child and gain a better understanding of what the 11 Plus entails.”

How would you get on in the 11 Plus? Take this test to find out...

Q1)

Which of these decimals has the lowest value? 4.2, 4.215, 4.125, 4.129, 4.51

Q2)

Which symbol is missing from the matrix?

Q3)

Five children were waiting in a queue: Amira, Byron, Carmen, Darius and Ellen. Amira was standing three places from Byron and next to Carmen. Darius stood between Byron and Ellen. Byron was standing at the back of the queue. Who was standing at the front?

Q4)

Which of these is not a square number? 49, 10, 9, 64, 16

Q5)

In these questions you have to choose the best word to complete the sentence so that it makes sense and is written in correct English: The young boy's skateboard went ……………… down the steep, bumpy hill. Is the best word Rushed, Fastly, Smoothly, Speedily or Slowly?

ANSWERS: 4.125, B, Carmen, 10, Speedily