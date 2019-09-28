A CARAVAN park firm must pay more than £100,000 after an unconscious swimmer spent five minutes underwater before being rescued.

Woodlands Caravan Site (Trimingham Ltd), which is registered in Wyncolls Road, Colchester, were prosecuted after a swimmer was pulled from the pool at their holiday park in Norfolk in March 2017.

The business - and health and safety experts Foley and Baugh Associated - both admitted failing to discharge their welfare duty under section 3 of the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974.

North Norfolk District Council prosecuted following an investigation into the incident.

The swimmer was hospitalised and has since made a good recovery.

Woodland Caravan Site has been ordered to pay fines, costs and a victim surcharge totalling £103,120 and Foley and Baugh Associates has been ordered to pay a total of £5,137 when they were sentenced at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court.

Council leader Sarah Bütikofer said: “I hope that the outcome demonstrates the importance of all businesses in ensuring the health and safety of their customers, especially in swimming pools where the risks are well known and the need for effective supervision is absolutely necessary.

"If businesses are using safety consultants they must ensure that they are receiving an adequate and suitable service from them, otherwise they may both face action if problems arise, as in this case.

" The outcome for the swimmer could have been very different had it not been for the commendable actions of the members of the public in the pool at the time, and those with responsibility for the health and safety for others need to be absolutely clear of what the consequences are if they do not comply with legislation.”