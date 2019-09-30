THE family of a popular motorcyclist who tragically died on the A12 after he lost control of his vehicle are calling for a change in the law exactly one year after his death.

Liam Holding died on September 27 last year after he lost control of his motorbike when travelling on the southbound carriageway near Colchester.

The 24-year-old, from Pitsea, was riding his black Yamaha motorcycle when the car in front of him began to slow, meaning he was forced to apply emergency brakes.

But, tragically, that caused his the bike’s wheels to lock, resulting in him completely losing control of the bike as it carried on going forward.

He was then struck by a lorry, which could do nothing to avoid him. His inquest found he died in a tragic accident.

But now his family are determined his death will not be vain and are calling for young riders to have to face more rigorous checks on their experience before being legally allowed to drive “superbikes”.

They have dubbed it ‘Liam’s Law’.

At the moment, anyone aged 24 and above can apply for their 600cc CBT licence - for a class A super bike - with no experience riding a motorcycle at all.

His family says that means newly-passed riders are immediately able to ride on motorways, without any additional lessons or experience on a more powerful bike.

His family said: “Our beautiful boy, Liam, lost his life just three weeks after passing his test 600 cc CBT in September 2018.

“Despite riding safely, his sheer lack of experience handling such a powerful vehicle meant he lost control and, despite the emergency services extensive efforts, he passed away at the scene as a result of his injuries.

“The law states that immediately after passing your test you are allowed to ride 600 cc bikes and upwards with no restrictions on the power of the vehicle if you are aged over 24.

“We are petitioning to change this law to be based on progressive rider experience and bike power categorisation.”

The new law would require extra lessons on motorways, additional lessons on riding with a pillion and wearing appropriate protective clothing a legal requirement.

The family is hoping to garner 100,000 signatures, which, by law would mean parliament must debate the issue.

Liam had been visiting his girlfriend Katie Maynard, from Brightlingsea, and was travelling back to Pitsea on September 27. To sign the petition, go to https://bit.ly/2nKLykY.

Unfortunately motorcycles account for a large number of road casualties and fatalities within the UK. We are hoping that with this petition and appropriate measures in place it will have an impact on these statistics and numbers will fall, meaning less families will be faced by the tragedy of losing their loved ones in motorcycle related accidents. If this had been in place, things could of been different for our family, hopefully less families will be in the situation as a result of these changes.

We are looking for 100,000 signatures required to take this to the UK government and pass Liam’s law, please like and share this with friends, colleagues and family.