A FAMILY fear for their safety after being targeted by vandals eight times in two weeks.

The family of four, who live in Broomfield Avenue, Southend, have had one of their cars written off after vandals scratched, threw rocks and paint over it during the night.

The first attack came on September 12, when paint was thrown over the car.

The suspects returned two nights later to throw more paint over it.

On September 20, the two vandals, who have been captured on CCTV every time they’ve attacked, returned and attempted to break into the Peugeot 3008, but fled when the new security lights turned on.

They later returned and threw a dumbbell at the car, causing severe damage.

A series of further attacks followed but it is not clear why they are being targeted.

The couple, aged 45 and 42, who did not wish to be named, have two teenage children.

They have criticised Essex Police claiming the response by the force has been unacceptable.

They said: “We stated we had CCTV from our cameras for the incident on September 12.

“The police stated due to not having any clear footage of their faces it would be highly unlikely they could catch them and unless we knew who they were that they would be able to act on the incident.

“Within a couple of hours we were e-mailed saying the case had been closed already.

“This is clearly a targeted attack.

“They keep coming back and are not deterred by any measures we’ve put in.

“It’s nothing short of harassment.

“It’s the same people each time in the CCTV footage, a man and a woman.

“We now don’t feel safe in our own home, we don’t feel our children are safe, but nothing has happened in response to it.”

The couple say the car will have to be written off due to the amount of damage it has sustained, and have made a complaint to the police and the police and crime commissioner Roger Hirst. about the lack of response from police,

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We received a number of reports of criminal damage, harassment and interference with a motor vehicle from the same victim in Leigh.

“We take all reports of crime and repeat anti-social behaviour seriously and we never underestimate the stress and upset these offences cause victims.

“In this case we have visited the victim, retrieved CCTV footage and continue to carry out numerous enquiries in relation to all of the reported offences.”