A MAJOR rescue mission was sparked after two “intoxicated people” jumped off a sea wall in Southend.

The multi-agency response was activated in the early hours of Thursday morning, after emergency services received reports that two drunk people had injured themselves jumping off the wall and into the river while the tide was low.

Southend Police officers, the Southend and Canvey Coastguard team, ambulance crews and a search and rescue helicopter banded together to find the pair, who were discovered in a remote location next to the Barling Landfill site, close to Barking Creek and the River Roach.

Thankfully, the coastguard managed to communicate with one of the casualties through their control room. They then instructed them to download the what3words app, which can be used to determine someone’s precise location, providing they are under three metres away. The app has divided the world into a grid of 3m x 3m squares and assigned each square a unique three word address, which helped emergency services track down the pair.

Despite this, police officers still had to walk nearly an hour through rough terrain to reach them.

It was then decided that one casualty would be transported to hospital by ambulance, and the other casualty would need to be airlifted.

It’s been reported that a rescue helicopter sent down a clinician to the scene and the ambulance service deployed their all terrain vehicle.

Councillor Martin Terry, cabinet member for community safety and customer contact, said: “Many thanks to all the emergency services who attended and assisted.

“Thank god they were able to save these people and get them to hospital as quickly as possible.

“This highlights the importance of being careful when it comes to being intoxicated around coastal regions which we have in our area. I wish them both a speedy recovery.”

A spokesperson from the HM Coastguard, said: “Two of our teams, the Southend Coastguard and the Canvey Coastguard, attended the incident to assist the police, ambulance and search and rescue helicopter.

“We would advise the public to make sure they have a mobile phone on them at all times. It took a little while to find the couple, but after they downloaded the what3words app they were found.

“Both casualties were safely taken to hospital.

“Should you or anyone else need help or find yourself in danger in or near water, we would urge you to please call 999 and ask for the fourth emergency service Coastguard.”