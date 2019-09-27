ESSEX Trading Standards has issued a warning over Amazon scam calls.

Phone calls are being made by a fraudster pretending to be from Amazon.

Essex Trading Standards said: "We’ve had reports of calls being made from individuals claiming your Amazon Prime subscription is due to expire, and will be automatically taken from your account.

"The recorded message asks you to press '1' to cancel or to speak to an advisor.

"The call then goes through to an individual who requires your personal details.

"Another scam call claims your Amazon Prime account is being cancelled and that bank details are required to refund this."

They say if anyone receives a call like this they should hang up and not provide any personal information, bank details or access to a computer.

Report any such calls to Trading Standards via 03454 040506.