A CHARITY is appealing to help find a home for one of their dogs who is deaf.

Dogs Trust Basildon want to send Frank, a one-year-old English Bulldog, to a new home.

A spokesman said: “Frank’s short life so far has been very unsettled, so he’ll need patient owners in a home with space for him to bounce about.

"Frank is deaf so he’s hoping for owners who are willing to continue his sign language training; he already knows thumbs up, sit, and down, and our training team will be able to provide all the guidance you need to continue building on this.

"Frank would love to be the only pet in the home so he can keep all of the attention for himself, and he’d really enjoy his own garden to clown around in.

"He’ll also need owners who are around a lot to start with, to get him used to living in a home."

Call 01268 214694 or visit dogstrust.org.uk.