DOZENS of schoolgirls have been left without any luggage for two days after they arrived in Spain but their suitcases did not.

About 30 Year Ten girls from Southend High School for Girls and three teachers, left in high spirits to board an easyJet flight from Gatwick Airport to Madrid and begin an exchange trip yesterday.

But they spent a day in an airport instead and are still waiting for their clothes.

One parent told the Echo: “The girls have gone to stay with families in Valladolid an hour-and-a-half away from Madrid Airport and they have nothing.

“They are with families they have never met before. My daughter had everything in her luggage – she has no pyjamas, no toiletries. It’s disgusting.

“They spent the the whole day hanging around at the airport because they were told their stuff would be on next flight but that didn’t happen. There were four flights to Madrid.

“Now they are saying it is going to be today. but I have real reservations. It feels like we are just being told that so we get off their backs. The staff have been so unhelpful.

“They have wasted the whole of their first day at the airport.”

A spokesman for Gatwick said: “Due to a technical issue with our check-in baggage system, some passengers in North Terminal are experiencing long queues at check-in.

“Unfortunately this may also cause delays to some bags reaching their departing aircraft.

“Our engineers are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and we have teams of people in the area assisting passengers and sorting baggage.

“We apologise for any inconvenience.”

Headteacher Jason Carey said: “Yesterday 30 of our students flew from Gatwick Airport to Madrid for their exchange. Our students arrived safely but, unfortunately, without their luggage.

“All of the parents were informed and each of the students had to fill out an online form, detailing their luggage and providing easyJet with necessary information which will help get their bags back.

“It’s frustrating, but our staff and kids have been great. Luckily, our pupils are staying with their Spanish families so they’re in good hands.”