In the last two weeks, we have brought you the stories of Derek Morgan and Tallula Moore, both of whom feel wronged by private parking firm, Parking Eye.

Mr Morgan was fined £100 after being accused of overstaying the four-hour limit at London Road retail park, in Southend, at 9am in the morning.

He had been visiting the vets at Pets at Home and had been told to bring his boxer dog back later that day for treatment, the 59-year-old, from Southchurch, left the car park and returned with his dog approximately five hours later.

But contractors Parking Eye have issued the fine, saying his car was parked there for the whole day.

Ms Moore, 21, from Rochford, told us how she made two shopping trips to Southend Airport Retail Park in her Citroen on September 5 and 7.

Yet ParkingEye, which polices motorists at the retail park, accused her of entering the car park on the 5th - before leaving on the 7th.

Both have now entered a fight against the operator.

According to consumer watchdog, Which?, parking charge notices are on the rise.

Private parking firms requested more than 3 million more drivers’ details from the DVLA in 2018-19, compared with 2015-16.

But what should you do if it happens to you?

According to consumer watchdog, Which? the answers are easy, though the process can be far from simple.

And I'm speaking from experience.

In the first instance, if you believe you are not in the wrong, contest the ticket, officially.

The ticket you're issued should include contact details for the company which has issued it.

If you think the private parking fine is unfair or you think it shouldn't have been issued, you can contact the company or the landowner explaining why you're refusing to pay.

Try to gather as much evidence for why you’re refusing to pay as possible and include it with your letter.

You must follow the internal appeals process of the parking firm involved in order to contest your parking ticket in the first instance.

You can also dispute the charge amount.

According to Which, if the charge seems too high, you can ask for a breakdown of how the losses are calculated when you are challenging your payment.

If the amount charged is more than the landowner’s loss, then this could mean the penalty charge is unenforceable.

If the case goes to court, the court should only order you to pay the landowner’s actual losses.

Most parking firms offer a discount - usualyl 40 per cent - if the ticket is paid within 14 days.

Challenging the ticket doesn't extend the 14 day limit for paying a reduced charge - unless the operator agrees to extend the period, which they're not required to do.

To find out more, go to the Which? website here.

If you have experienced similar problems to Mr Morgan and Ms Moore, please get in contact and we will be happy to take up the issue.