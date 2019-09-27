THE “aisle of dreams” in Aldi and Lidl is popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from gardening tools to clothing.

Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out.

Here are some of the items you can buy this week:

ALDI

From Thursday the Specialbuys aisle will feature some household tools and little items to brighten up your home.

Boxed candles and diffusers can be picked up for £3.99 and £3.49 respectively.

Meanwhile pricier items on the Specialbuys include an Electric Pole Pruner Chainsaw for £69.99.

An ash and dirt vacuum cleaner will cost £32.99 and a massive 100-piece screwdriver and bit set will set you back £19.99.

To liven up your room after any DIY work you can pick up some cheap potted plants for up to £2.99.

On Sunday the Specialbuys changes to encourage people to get out and about this autumn and winter.

If you fancy heading out on your bike and braving the weather then a range of cycling jackets, leggings and tops are on sale going from £9.99 to £17.99.

If you want to take the little ones out with you for their first ride then you can also pick up either a Peppa Pig or Paw Patrol bike with stabilisers for £64.99, you can also throw in a helmet for an extra £12.99.

All the bike accessories you could need, from a cleaning kit for £19.95 to a bike stand for £16.99, are on sale in the aisle on Sunday too.

Visit aldi.co.uk.

Lidl

Meanwhile the Middle of Lidl has plenty of offers this week that will satisfy both you and your pets.

On Thursday household and pet essentials are the order of the day.

If you’re looking to get active you can have a new back brace for £12.99.

A manicure and pedicure set will also cost £12.99, and you can pick up a diagnostic scale for £19.99.

Meanwhile for your furry friends you can pick up a retractable dog lead for £5.99, a dog bed for £24.99 and a pet carrier that converts into a litter box for £8.99.

On Sunday focus switches to home essentials.

A small single box container costs £24.99, with a double version costing £29.99.

A living room side table will set you back £39.99 while an assortment of picture frames is on sale for £7.99.

Visit lidl.co.uk.