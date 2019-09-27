A LITTLE girl with a rare condition has raised thousands of pounds to help children like her who need care.

Five-year-old Connie Price organised a 5km parade for new toys for the Neptune Ward at Southend Hospital and Little Havens Hospice, in Thundersley, held at the children’s hospice garden.

She was diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary arterial hypertension - a rare and incurable heart and lung condition - in 2017.

She was given a toy during a visit to Southend Hospital, but became worried there were not enough toys to go around all the children who needed them, so came up with idea for the event.

The event was supported by charity Partyman’s Magic Makers, the Cliffs Pavilion Promotions Team, in Westcliff, and Argosy Toys in Westcliff.

The fundraising effort has already collected about £3,500.

Connie’s proud mum, Jane, said: “The day was fantastic and I would like to thank everyone helped us make it happen, especially my colleagues and Connie’s teachers at Blenheim Primary School in Leigh and my friends who volunteered as marshals along the route and entertained the kids as they took part in the parade, by playing music, cheering them on and joking with them.

“It was a fantastic day and Connie had so much fun with you all, so thank you for being a part of it.”

See www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/connies-toy-parade.