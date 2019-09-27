A MAN has been charged with murder after a 76-year-old woman was repeatedly stabbed in the neck.

Janet Lewis was found dead in an address in Padgetts Way, Hullbridge, at around 1.50pm on September 1.

A post mortem examination into her death found she suffered multiple stab wounds to her neck.

An 80-year-old man was also found in the property with serious injuries and taken to hospital.

A man has subsequently been charged with murder.

Robert Lewis, 80, of Padgetts Way, Hullbridge, is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court this morning.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene with the air ambulance also sent to provide emergency care.

Tragically she could not be saved.

Witnesses described how at least five police cars rushed to the scene and the street was cordoned off for a number of hours.

Forensic investigators attended and police were seen canvassing neighbours in the area as a murder probe was launched.

In the days after her death, neighbours described her as a “nice” and “friendly” resident.