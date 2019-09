A MAN has been charged in connection with the murder of a 76-year-old woman.

Janet Lewis, 76, died at an address in Padgetts Way at around 1.50pm on Sunday September 1.

A post-mortem examination has found she had sustained stab wounds to her neck.

Robert Lewis, 80, of Padgetts Way, Hullbridge has been charged with her murder and is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrate’s Court tomorrow.