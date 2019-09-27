A FAMILY has paid tribute to their “vivacious” daughter, who died aged 19 - and have raised more than £13,000 in her honour.

Sophie Grierson, from Billericay, sadly died after finishing her course at the London Fashion Retail Academy in merchandising. She also worked at French Martini in Billericay High Street.

An inquest reached an open conclusion regarding her death.

In a tribute her family said: “Sophie’s vivacious and warm personality rewarded her with many friends who very quickly gathered together to organise a celebrity charity football match.

"It was very successful with more than 750 people attending and due to the success and dedication of the people involved it will hopefully become an annual event.”

The event was organised at the start of September at Basildon Sporting Village by the Brentwood Lions, a group based in Billericay who help run community events to support charities.

The presentation on Wednesday saw Sophie’s family, friends and club members gathering at the Chequers pub in the town where a cheque for £9,500 was presented to Basildon Mind, a mental health charity, and £2,000 for St Luke’s Hospice, who help people with life limiting illnesses.

The Brentwood Lions named the last race of their annual Stock Donkey Derby ‘Sophie G’ after Sophie’s previous participation in the event where she dressed up as a fairy.

Sophie’s family added: “The loss of Sophie in such tragic circumstances has made such an impact, and French Martini have created a cocktail called ‘Sophie G’ in her honour. 50p from every one sold will be going to St Luke’s Hospice.

“The donation to Basildon MIND will be used specifically for services for 16 – 24 year olds within the Youth Counselling Scheme. Everyone at the presentation is determined to keep raising funds for young people and through their own loss and grief make a difference to someone else’s life.”