A parent has been slammed for dialling 999 - because their child refused to go to school.

Officers have criticised the time-wasting unnamed parent for the nonsense call which was “not a police matter”.

Police often release details about inappropriate calls as a reminder not to misuse 999 which could prevent them from dealing with serious emergencies.

Call handlers spoke to a parent, on Thursday morning, who rang emergency services because their child was "sat under the bed" and wouldn't "go to school".

It has led to a stern warning being issued by The West Yorkshire Police (WYP) Contact Management Centre.

A spokesperson for the contact centre said: "This is not a police matter and definitely isn't an emergency."