SOUTHEND’S record-breaking pier is enjoying a bumper year.

Following the announcement of a £19million investment this summer, the pier has seen record numbers of visitors followed by a conga line of celebrities joining TV chefs Jamie Oliver and Jimmy Doherty to film Friday Night Feast.

Stars - Jamie Oliver with Mary Berry

In town - the crew with Danny deVito

In the last few weeks the pair have been joined by film actor Taron Egerton, expert baker Mary Berry and presenters Ant and Dec.

Traders and community leaders say the show is helping put Southend on the map for visitors as well as boosting the already huge popularity of the seaside town and pier.

Paul Thompson, 45, owner of Pebbles One Cafe, Marine Parade, Southend, said: “I think the show provides great publicity for the town.

“It does get some big A-list stars down there and this brings all the attention and excitement expected with these stars, especially with the likes of Orlando Bloom and Gwyneth Paltrow.

“It helps to put us on the map and I think anything like this that puts a good spotlight on Southend is a good thing.

“The stars the show attracts have such a big following and this helps to give the town more publicity and positive attention.

“As a trader it is encouraging to see the booming visitor numbers for the pier and shows we still have the demand in the town.”

Kevin Robinson, Labour councillor for business, culture and tourism said when the TV chefs film on the pier it draws people who are keep to catch a glimpse of the celebrity guests.

He said he spoke to the production team last Friday and they are leaving some of the set for visitors to enjoy.

Councillor Robinson said: “The show helps to remind people we have so much to offer in Southend and it draws visitors back to the town.

“Shows like this are very important to the town’s tourism.

“It was Sir John Betjeman who said ‘The Pier is Southend, Southend is the Pier’ and he was so right.

“As a council we are dedicated to investing in the pier, we are working on the new trains and opened the new entrance earlier this year.”

Jamie Oliver and his star guests took to Twitter to post about filming on the pier.

Jamie Oliver tweeted: “Look who joined Jamie on Southend Pier this week, filming for the new series of Friday Night Feast...Mary Berry.

“Friday Night Feast will be back on your screens at the end of this year.

“Who’s excited?”

TV hosts Ant and Dec, who also joined the filming, tweeted: “Cracking day filming yesterday with Jamie Oliver and Jimmy Doherty in Southend.

“A proper good laugh and great food.

“It’ll be on your telly box next year.

“Thanks for having us fellas”

The summer scorcher saw a total of 71,140 visitors dropped in on the world’s longest pleasure pier this August, beating the previous record from August 2017.

About £10.5million has been set aside for a visitor pavilion due to be built on the old bowling alley.

Construction of replacement trains is expected to take place sometime next year and come at a cost of £3.25million.