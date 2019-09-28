A motorist who caused a a fatal crash and then drove off from the scene has been jailed.

Daniel Tilley, 38, will serve four and a half years behind bars after he was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court for causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of a collision, and failing to report a collision.

Tilley had admitted to causing a crash between his Ford Fiesta and motorbike on the M11 near Stansted on January 16 in which Steve Lord, 63, from Great Dunmow, was killed.

Police used dash cam footage and eyewitness statements to narrow their search to find Tilley but it wasn't until they attended his home address in Joyners Field, Harlow, and saw the damage to his car before they arrested him.

Detectives found he had carried out and then deleted a number of web searches for information and news articles about the collision, as well as for strong suction plungers which officers suspected he was aiming to use to fix his damaged car door.

A piece of debris which had come from Mr Lord’s motorbike found at the scene was also shown to have paint on it which matched that of Tilley’s car.

A police investigation concluded Tilley had tried to undertake Mr Lord’s motorbike moments before the crash.

Tilley's car was seen following closely behind the motorbike before moving into the lane next to him, pulling alongside him, and swerving into him, causing Mr Lord to fall off and hit the central reservation.

GPS data from Tilley's car showed he was travelling at more than 100mph shortly after the time of the collision.

During his initial interview Tilley told officers he had a “momentary lapse of concentration that cause me to swerve from the outside lane into the inside lane” but denied any knowledge of hitting anyone.

However, he was charged with causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of a collision, and failing to report a collision.

He admitted the charges at Chelmsford Crown Court on 4 September.

During sentencing last week, Tilley was also handed a 57-month driving ban.

Steve Lord

Heartbroken family call for tougher sentences

In a statement following sentencing, Mr Lord’s family said: “Steve was a wonderful husband, dad, grandad, brother, uncle, and friend.

“The grief and heartbreak we feel is unbearable and near impossible to describe.

“His warmth, character and wit made him excellent company. He was a ferociously good story teller and would often have us doubled over in hysterics.

“He loved his grandchildren and made sure he kept fit and healthy to spend more time with them.

“He was looking forward to walking his youngest daughter down the isle, and having a long and happy retirement with his wife.

“All that has been taken away.

“Daniel Tilley had a choice. He could have stopped to help Steve, he could have called an ambulance, he could have admitted what he had done.

“He did none of these things and only admitted what he had done when it benefited him to do so.

“As a family we did not get the same choices but have to live with the consequences.

“And we have to live with them without knowing why Tilley did what he did.

“As a family we want to express our disappointment that Daniel Tilley could not be sentenced for longer within the sentencing guidelines.

“He has taken Steve away but will serve less than five years in prison.

“We will be writing to our MP and adding our voice to the countless others who feel the sentencing guidelines do not reflect the devastating impact crimes of this nature have.”

This photo shows the damage to Tilley's car

Senior investigating officer Inspector Rob Brettell, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, added: “Daniel Tilley not only caused Steve Lord’s death but then drove off and took steps to cover it up.

“It took some exemplary police work to identify the car involved, trace it, and gather evidence so strong it left Tilley with no option but to plead guilty.

“When we arrived at the scene we had few witnesses and the car involved had driven off.

“It is testimony the exceptional knowledge of my team that we were able to identify the type of car involved solely by its tail lights.

“It then took excellent detective work to narrow the number of possible vehicles from 5,000 to 50 and then to Tilley’s.

“In less than a day-and-a-half we went from no witnesses on a pitch black morning to the culprit being in custody.

“When there are serious collisions on our roads we only get one chance to collect the evidence needed to get justice for someone’s family so it’s really important we get it right.

“Daniel Tilley will now spend years behind bars and I hope he uses that time to contemplate his actions."