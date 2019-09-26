AN ex-government lawyer who used his mobile phone to take a picture under a woman’s dress has been handed a 24-month community order in one of the first convictions under a new law against upskirting.

Daren Timson-Hunt targeted a woman wearing a summery dress on the London Underground as she went for a job interview.

The dad-of-one was spotted by a police officer hiding his phone between his legs and taking a picture up the lady’s dress “four or five times”.

When Timson-Hunt’s phone was examined, he was also found to have taken two videos of the woman.

The 54-year-old, of Broadstone Road, Stanford Le Hope, admitted a charge of operating equipment beneath the clothing of another without consent on July 1 and was sentenced at Westminster Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

Prosecutor Katie Bryan told the court police inspector Pete Scottow spotted Timson-Hunt as he took pictures on the carriage.

The victim, Timson-Hunt and the inspector got off the Tube at Embankment, with the defendant seen standing “close behind” her on the stairs.

Ms Bryan said Mr Scottow approached the victim saying: “Excuse me I’m an inspector of Scotland Yard, I think this man has been taking pictures of you”.

The inspector confronted a “shocked” Timson-Hunt about his actions and he was later arrested.

Ms Bryan told the court Timson-Hunt had admitted what he had done, saying: “I’m sorry. I don’t know why I did it, I’ve never done anything like this before, is this something I can take a caution for?”

Ms Bryan said an examination of Timson-Hunt’s phone revealed two videos were taken of his victim.

Ms Bryan said the first, captured on the Tube, showed he had filmed “up her dress” and “you could see her underwear and naked buttocks from underneath the dress”.

The second showed TimsonHunt had again tried to film under the dress of the victim on the stairs.

In a statement read out to the court, the victim said: “I felt incredibly violated, I find it very intrusive that he could do this and it left me feeling extremely annoyed and made me lose focus for my interview.”

Nicholas Ornstin, mitigating, said: “The life of this 54-yearold man has been completely destroyed by his actions on that day.”

He said Timson-Hunt had no previous convictions and offered his “complete and unconditional apology to the victim in this case”.

Timson-Hunt was given a community order that will run for 24 months until September 25 2021.

The order contains three requirements: the completion of a 35-day programme, 30 days rehabilitation activity and 60 hours unpaid work.

Timson-Hunt, who was ordered to join the Sex Offenders’ Register for five years, must also pay £175 in court costs and victim surcharge.