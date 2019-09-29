A RUSSIAN film company will be coming to Hockley to film part of a documentary on circus strongman, Alexander “The Amazing Samson” Zass.

Born in Russia in 1888, where he is honoured with a statue in a museum in Orenburg, Alexander Zass was an athlete, circus strong man, wild animal trainer and inventor of isometric exercises - which are still used by athletes all over the world.

Zass settled in Hockley in the 1950s and remained there until he died in 1962. He was buried in the parish church of St Peter and St Paul, Hockley.

Film company Eurasia will start working on the documentary on Sunday with the crew visiting the grave and churchyard Zass is buried in as well as speaking to those who knew him.

Historian Lesley Vingoe said: “It’s amazing no-one has ever made a film about Samson before as he had a fascinating life.

“There have been several books published on him but somebody in Russia came to the conclusion it would make a good documentary and rightly so.

“So, a film on his exciting and fulfilling life is finally being made which is wonderful.

“I’m not quite sure why he stayed in Hockley but I suppose he just wanted a quiet life.

“It is our little claim to fame.

“His story started as something really small here but is now increasingly gaining more attention here with more people coming to visit his grave now.”

Zass was born in Vilnius, then part of the Russian Empire. During the First World War, Zass served in the Russian army. He is thought to have carried his injured horse during the war and was taken prisoner four times but managed to escape each time by bending his cell bars.

This was cited as an example of the effectiveness of isometrics which he invented and worked on for many years.

During Zass’ time in the circus -which toured internationally - he would perform feats of strength such as, carrying two lions on his shoulders, and simultaneously carrying on his shoulders a grand piano, a pianist and a dancer.

It has been claimed that Zass was a spy and secret agent working for Russian military intelligence, using his circus travelling as cover, which only added to the legend of Hockley’s strongman.