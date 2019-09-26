A PENSIONER has spoken of her sadness after what she believes would have been her final holiday was cancelled after Thomas Cook went bust.

Carole Neale and her family paid more than £9,000 for a holiday to Finland.

The 77-year-old suffers with rare condition, Giant-Cell Arteritis, and says it would have been her last holiday due to the illness.

She claims ATOL and insurer Saga are dragging the heels on refunding the cash but the firms say there are systems in place to make sure that does not happen.

Mrs Neale, from Rayleigh, said: “We booked the holiday to Finland last Boxing Day and it would have been a special treat for Christmas and mine and my daughters birthdays.

“I managed to get insurance with Saga at a cost of £440 and my share of the holiday was £1,300.

“The whole holiday was about £9,500 for six people.

“I’ve called Thomas Cook, ATOL and Saga on various occasions and had no luck.

“I spent all the money I had and my insurance documents state I was covered for failure of a company.”

Mrs Neale is on a drug trial in a bid to keep her condition at bay, however funding for the treatment is far from assure.

Thomas Cook went bust this week leaving thousands of staff out of work, and hundreds of thousands of holiday makers stranded.

A spokesman for Saga said: “I am sorry to hear that Mrs Neale is unhappy following recent conversations with us.

“Mrs Neale has Saga travel insurance and her claim relates to the cost of a Thomas Cook holiday.

“Following the purchase of her package holiday, Mrs Neale would have automatically received ATOL protection to ensure that her money was safe in the event of Thomas Cook ceasing to trade.

“ATOL is the first point of contact for anyone who has booked a package holiday through Thomas Cook and is seeking to make a claim.

“The CAA has set up a website for this purpose: thomascook.caa.co.uk.

“We have every sympathy with Mrs Neale and we will be happy to discuss this with her further should ATOL not reimburse her for her losses.”

An ATOL spokesman said: “The CAA will be launching a service to manage all refunds on Monday, September 30, once the flying operation to repatriate 150,000 Thomas Cook customers has progressed.

“Further information will be available on our dedicated website in the coming days.”

The condition causes blood vessels in her head to inflame and swell. It can be fatal and cause blindness.