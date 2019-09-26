A GRANDMOTHER who had sepsis for weeks was only told days before she died, her family claim.

Maisie Waters died earlier this month having fallen ill in July.

Granddaughter Carley Woodham claimed she was admitted to Southend Hospital after “turning yellow” having previously been in good health.

The family claim they were told 82-year-old Maisie, of Ruskin Avenue, Southend, was suffering with pneumonia and infections to her liver and kidney.

She was discharged with antibiotics after five days in hospital but never fully recovered.

Her desperate family attempted to get more support and care but claim they were dismissed and later found out from a consultant she had been suffering from sepsis but was still sent home.

Carley, 34, said: “Thanks to the hospital she was taken from us. She was the head of this family and we’re all lost without her.

“After Nan was discharged from hospital she wasn’t getting any better at all. “She kept being sick and soiling herself and she wasn’t eating and drinking.

“After a couple of weeks, Nan began to turn yellow again so we called 999 who refused to come out, saying it wasn’t enough of an emergency.

“Doctors kept saying she was fine when she clearly wasn’t.

“Then on September 16, Nan collapsed at home saying she couldn’t feel her legs. Paramedics came out and took her to hospital, and it was only then, after blood tests, we were told she had sepsis.”

Maisie sadly died in hospital on September 19 at 7.03am.

The family have put in a formal complaint to Southend Hospital.

Yvonne Blucher, managing director of Southend Hospital, said:“I can confirm the family made contact with the hospital on September 24 and an internal review will be taking place.

“Whilst this is ongoing, we are unable to comment any further. I would encourage the family to contact the hospital again if they have any further questions that we may be able to help with.”