A VETS has been given the go-ahead to build a new £11 million practice in Basildon.

The project will see a 40,000 square foot site in Cranes Point, converted into one of the UK’s largest referral veterinary centres when the practice opens its doors next year.

This investment will see state-of-the-art facilities introduced including a cutting-edge imaging suite, high-tech treatment rooms and a new linear accelerator, which is used to get rid of cancerous tumours.

As well as new equipment, plans include separate cat and dog waiting areas, client comfort areas, seven operating theatres, 15 consultation rooms, recovery suites, lecture halls, a dedicated ICU department and plans for a future hydrotherapy suite.

Daniel Hogan, operations manager at Southfields, said the new centre would also see team numbers double.

He explained: “This is a really exciting time for Southfields and our relocation will provide the region with one of the largest and best-equipped veterinary centres in the UK.

“Increasing in size will enable us to provide our dedicated staff a well-being area, an education centre and a lecture hall, which will offer some very exciting qualifications and courses.

“The team and expertise have grown significantly in the past 18 months. We are very excited to continue to expand the unique and innovative offerings in patient care at our centre.”

The brand new practice will also offer advanced treatments in radiation with the hopes of combating cancer, working closely with experts across the globe.

Earlier this year, Southfields launched their #pawsforcancer campaign, where people whose pets had undergone treatment for cancer at Southfields could share photos of their animals on social media of life post-treatment.

Daniel continued: “Unfortunately, cancer is one of the most common causes of death in our pets. Once this new site is launched, we will be able to offer an even more comprehensive service to our clients and patients.”