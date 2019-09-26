AN ELDERLY man with a fish allergy was given a meal by hospital staff which could have killed him.

Roy Dann, 84, from Wickford, was admitted to Basildon Hospital after suffering a heart attack. Roy has a severe allergy to fish and nuts, but due to his advanced dementia, doesn’t always remember what his allergies are, or whether he has any allergies at all.

In trouble - Roy Dann

Concern - Danielle Burton with grandfather Roy

Roy’s granddaughter, Danielle Burton, 26, was appalled that he was given a fish meal despite having his allergies written on the whiteboard in the hospital room, as well as a colour wristband to indicate he has an allergy.

Danielle said: “My Grandad was recently diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and has advanced dementia - it has been a really stressful time for all of the family. Since he went into hospital last week because of suffering a heart attack, we explained that he couldn’t make a food choice for himself - and they were aware of his allergies - so I put together a meal plan up until September 29, which they clearly haven’t followed.

“I was on Facetime to my mum when she was visiting my grandad the other evening and when his meal came she took off the cover and saw it was fish in a sauce. She explained he couldn’t eat this and the staff weren’t even apologetic.

“We now have to spend every meal time up there, which is difficult as we all have busy lives - we are foster carers - and can only do so much.

“We haven’t go any trust in them now. Especially with someone so vulnerable, it’s really important that we can trust these professionals and we now feel that we can’t.”

Roy’s allergies are so severe that consumption of any products containing fish or nuts would result in Anaphylaxis.

This is a life-threatening reaction that can impair breathing and cause the body to go into shock.

And the family fear in his condition this would kill him.

Danielle added: “My grandad is my hero - I lost my dad when I was three-years-old and he means the absolute world to me. This particular stint in hospital has been very hard and just so stressful for us.

“What if my mum wasn’t there? Would he even be alive if she hadn’t stopped him?”

A spokesman for Basildon Hospital said: “We sincerely regret the distress experienced by Mr Dann and his family. The trust would like to reassure patients that all incidents are recorded and our staff make every effort to ensure dietary requirements are met.”