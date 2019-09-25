On Tuesday the Supreme Court, the highest court in the UK, ruled Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend Parliament for five weeks was unlawful.

Since the ruling many, including the leaders of the other major political parties in Britain, have called for him to resign.

Data released this morning by research platform Find Out Now surveyed 37,000 people, asking them the same question.

The results were extremely close, with 38 per cent saying he shouldn't and 40 per cent saying he should resign.

22 per cent said they would prefer not to say.

But what do our readers think?

Let us know by voting in the poll below.