Fans stormed the pitch last night when Colchester United beat Tottenham Hotspur on penalties in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

The teams were separated by three divisions but that didn't stop a spirited U's side holding last year's Champions League finalists to a 0-0 draw over 90 minutes.

And when Tom Lapslie stepped up to slot away the winning penalty, fans rushed on to the pitch to celebrate with the heroic players.

Nearly 9,500 people packed the Jobserve Community Stadium for the game and witnessed history being made in front of their eyes.

The win will surely go down as one of the biggest in Colchester United's proud history.

