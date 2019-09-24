Commuters are facing delays and flooding on their way home parts of the country "soaker" of a day today.

Some areas saw more than 50mm of rain in less than 12 hours as wind, rain and thunder battered parts of the country.

Met Office meteorologist Steven Keates said: "It's been very autumnal.

"After that long dry spell, it's been a bit of a soaker this morning.

"There's been enough rainfall to cause some issues in a few places, and in the last couple of hours we have also seen some thunder in London, across central England and East Anglia."

London commuters reported rain causing flooding and delays as they tried to head home on Tuesday.

Footage recorded at Liverpool Street station shows water pouring through the ceiling at the city centre station, as trains set off on their journeys into Essex and East Anglia.

A Network Rail spokesman said: "We apologise to passengers whose journeys have been affected by flooding at Liverpool Street station.

"This caused several track circuit failures and we had to close several platforms around 4.30pm while we worked to fix the issue.

"These platforms reopened shortly after 5pm, though there will be residual delays while we restore services."