A man was sprayed in the face with a noxious substance by a knife-wielding gang during a violent burglary.

Three men, who were wearing masks and had knives, entered the home in Plumleys, Pitsea shortly after midnight this morning.

A man inside, who is in his 20s, was sprayed in the face with a noxious substance but was not seriously injured.

Nothing has been taken in the incident.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone who saw anything, has any CCTV or dash cam footage, or have any other information about the incident is asked to call Essex Police on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/152616/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.