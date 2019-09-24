A MAN has been charged with a string of child sex offences in Essex.

David Hough, 54, of Derwent Road, Scunthorpe was arrested in August and has since been charged with four counts of rape.

The charges relate to alleged offences which took place in the Doddinghurst area between 2003 and 2010.

He has also been charged by Humberside Police with three counts of making indecent images of a child, three counts of distributing indecent images of a child, and one count of possession extreme images.

These charges refer to alleged incidents in North Lincolnshire in April 2019 and in Essex between 2007 and 2008.

He has been remanded in custody in Humberside to appear at Grimsby Crown Court on December 5.