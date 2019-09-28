CLACTON Pier turned green following a special request from the family of an eight-year-old girl diagnosed with a debilitating disease.

Poppy Riley suffers from Mitochondrial Disease (Mito), which is a genetic disease.

Poppy’s mum Amanda asked Clacton Pier to join a global awareness week, which also saw landmarks such as Battersea Power Station and the Sydney Opera House lit up green.

“Raising awareness is vital as, like us a few years ago, people have never heard of Mito,” said Amanda.

“As a child, Poppy often became ill with colds and infections.

“We did notice that these bouts of illness would often last quite a long time and as soon as she would recover it wouldn’t be long before she would come down with something else.

“She was also slightly behind with reaching baby milestones, but nothing to cause major alarm.

“Things started to change when she was a year, after a photo shoot the photographer noticed how ‘bendy’ Poppy seemed to be.

“We followed this up with health visitor which in turn led to Poppy being diagnosed with hyper mobility.

“In 2013, Poppy had been ill on and off again, but this time on another trip to the doctors, she became lifeless and was blue lighted to hospital.

“She was then taken to Great Ormond Street Hospital for intensive care and she thankfully improved.”

Following an intense year of tests, including MRI, lumber puncture, skin and muscle biopsy, Poppy was diagnosed with Leigh’s disease, a rare mitochondrial condition, in August 2015.

“Our world was turned upside down,” added Amanda.

“It can affect any part of the body - the heart, brain muscles, eyes, hearing, stomach or kidneys.

“This debilitating disease causes devastating symptoms, including poor growth, muscle weakness and pain, vision and/or hearing loss, gastrointestinal issues, learning disabilities and organ failure.

“Mitochondrial disease claims more lives than all childhood cancers combined.

“Since being diagnosed, Poppy has fought against the label and has made progress in many areas.

“She can now walk, if only of a fashion, and her speech is delayed. Fatigue is a big part of Poppy’s life, which she constantly battles with as her head wants to do everything and continue on longer than her body can.

“But she is the happiest, caring, loving, cheekiest and funniest girl you will meet and makes friends wherever she goes.”

Amanda highlighted the works of the Lily Foundation, which funds vital research to find a cure and urged people to donate.

Amanda said her daughter’s life revolves around horses and she enjoys riding at the Chigwell special needs riding school.

“We are so proud of how far she has come and cherish everyday with her,” she added.

“We were so pleased that Clacton Pier honoured our request to make the pier green for the awareness of this cruel disease.”

Nigel Brown, Clacton Pier’s communications manager, said that Amanda got in touch after learning that the attraction went pink for organ donor week.

“We were more than happy to help and back this campaign,” he said.

“It is something that Amanda, Poppy and their family have to deal with every day, and this is our way of supporting them.”

Poppy lives with her family in Chelmsford and regular visits Clacton, where her grandmother lives.