A WEATHER warning has been issued for parts of Essex today.

The Met Office has issued the yellow warning for the majority of the UK for heavy rain until 11pm tonight.

Areas of Essex affected by the warning include Basildon, Chelmsford, Canvey, Thurrock, Brentwood, Braintree and Halstead.

The Met Office has stated there is a risk of flooding and fast flowing, deep floodwater which may cause danger to life.

There could also be power cuts and delays or cancellations to train and bus services.