AN emotional mum has paid tribute to her “much loved and precious” son after he was found hanged in a park.

Jack Gardiner, 27, from Wickford was found by officers at Wickford Memorial Park after being reported missing.

His mum paid tribute to him during an inquest hearing at Essex Coroners Court, yesterday.

The grieving mum, who would not give her full name, said: “He had no use of his right arm or hand [and] for him to get into the tree is the bit I am battling with. I know his limitations with his arm and hand.”

In a letter read out to the court by the coroner, she said: “My life with my son was very hard at times but I would go through it all again to have him back.

“He was much loved, precious.”

Caroline Beasley-Murray, senior coroner, recorded an open conclusion for the inquest.

She said: “We just don’t quite know what was going through his mind.”

Coroner’s officer Kirsty Roberts told the court Mr Gardiner had a medical history of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and self harm.

She said: “He was reported as missing to the police and officers found him hanged on May 6.

“A postmortem examination on May 16 at Basildon Hospital gave a cause of death of hanging.

“Toxicology reports showed he was under the influence of cannabis and also found therapeutic levels of morphine, codeine and clonazepam and death was confirmed at the scene.”

Clonazepam is used to treat seizures and panic disorders.

Temporary Inspector Darren Beer attended the scene and gave evidence at the inquest.

He said: “I got the call about Jack, who I knew through previous roles.

“I put him as a risk missing person, meaning there’s a risk of harm to himself or others.

“Based on the information I was given at the time there was nothing to suggest any third party involved or any suspicious circumstances, and I stand by that.”

Anyone who needs help and support call the Samaritans free on l 116 123.