A suspected Banksy artwork has appeared on Canvey.

The spray paint design has appeared on a unit housing electrical cables on the High Street opposite the Corner Club, having been spotted last week.

It reads "Where is the love?" in red paint along with a heart symbol, and at the bottom, a black and white rat carrying a red paintbrush.

Some residents believe the stencil art of the rat has been drawn by the anonymous street artist, who has been an active designer, activist and film director since the 1990s.

Banksy name and identity remain unconfirmed and the subject of widespread speculation.

However, it is understood he started out as an artist at the age of 14 and was expelled from school.