POLICE believe the concrete that hit a van on the A12 may have been thrown from a bridge.

Officers are appealing for dash cam footage after the vehicle's windscreen was damaged follwing the incident, which took place after the southbound Hatfield Peverel junction on Friday September 13, at 7.15am.



Thankfully, the driver of the blue Ford Transit was unharmed.



Any witnesses to this incident, or anyone who has access to relevant dash cam footage, is asked to call Braintree's Local Policing Team on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/146590/19.



Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers in complete confidence on 0800 555 111 or submit anonymous information through their website.